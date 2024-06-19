Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'

"I would play this kind of dark character and make sure I play it real and try not to make it filmy at all. That is what I wanted to prove to myself with this character. When you read the script, he is larger than life, big, and dangerous. I have tried to keep my character very simple. He is very simple and easy on the eyes. It’s the stuff that he is doing that makes you wonder," shared Iqbal. He added: "I also want to thank my director, Jatin. Before I had thought of this, he had already conceived it like that and did not want it to be very typical. That was a very interesting input from my director, and I was really happy that he also wanted that.”