Internet Cannot Get Over Chitrangda Singh’s Impeccable Fashion Sense

We cannot ignore Chitrangda Singh's impeccable sense of style in any way. Her fashion choices, from her glitzy dresses to her stunning basic suits, have won our hearts. Whether wearing chic sarees or stunning dresses, Chitrangda is adept at appearing gorgeous in all of them.

Lakme Fashion Week Afro-Punk Dress

Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Eshaa Amiin's "Afro Rhapsody" collection was a vibrant and vivacious representation of her sense of style and was showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Chitrangda made her Afro-Rhapsody the focus of the show. She wore a colourful dress influenced by the Afro-punk movement in South Africa. A stunning blue and mustard colour pattern, a thigh-high split, tassels, and tulle fabric at the hemline were some of the dress's features. A feather and braided twist added emphasis to the outfit's look.

GQ Best Dressed Awards Golden Gown

Chitrangda Singh Instagram

In a gorgeous golden gown, Chitrangda turned heads once more when she attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards. She undoubtedly made a statement with her unrivalled charisma and stylish dress. She wore a stunning dress with a plunging neckline and a cape-style attachment that completed the appearance. The body-hugging shape and thigh-high slit gave the outfit a pleasing appearance. The flashy sequin embroidery was ideal for enhancing the style's bling element. Statement earrings and stylish high heels completed her look. Her stunning open hair and striking red lip were the ideal finishing touches.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards Red Gown

Chitrangda Singh Instagram

The body-hugging red number was an absolute stunner at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards. Chitrangda dazzled everyone in her red mermaid-fit gown. The ruffles on the gown, and its trail, created an illusion as if it were a rose, which made her look all the more spectacular. Her bold yet elegant-looking black eyeliner was extremely captivating and one to look out for. The glossy lips and shiny silver earrings add just the right amount of bling to her outfit. Her straightened hair gives her a chic and sophisticated look.

Black Blazer With Pink Puffy Sleeves

Chitrangda Singh Instagram

Take notes as Chitrangda is seen rocking this formal glam look. She was photographed wearing a Nidzign black blazer dress with a plunging neckline, contrasting bright pink puffed sleeves that steal the show, and sheer black stockings. Her style was complemented by dewy makeup, which included a nude base, winged liner, and light-pink eye shadow. Her dazzling appearance was complemented by mid-parted hair that was left loose in delicate curls.

Chitrangda is definitely one to watch out for in the fashion game, as she serves one stunning look after another. Which among these is your favourite?