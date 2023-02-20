Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Inderjeet Modi: It Took Me 3 Years To Get My First Break In Industry

Inderjeet Modi: It Took Me 3 Years To Get My First Break In Industry

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:14 pm

'Ashiqana 2' actor Inderjeet Modi recalled his days of struggle in the entertainment industry and shared his journey from being an assistant director (AD) to getting his first break as an actor in the TV show, 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

He shared: "From being a small-time AD, to now being an actor, the journey hasn't been a cakewalk. I do believe that the road to a destination isn't always a rosy one because it requires a lot of hard work and patience. I came here to Mumbai in 2017 and initially gave a lot of auditions and got to face rejections. I understand that many people go through this but still the period was painful."

He has worked in several popular TV shows such 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', 'Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein', among others. He was also featured in the movie 'Ardh'. Inderjeet further added that after coming to Mumbai, survival became difficult for him and he was not getting the kind of work he was looking for.
 

"Then, I started working as an assistant director because I had to do something to survive in this expensive city. I worked as an AD for three years and got my first break as an actor in the project 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' in 2020. During those years, I used to feel demotivated and had self-doubts as I was not getting acting work."

Lastly, talking about reaching his destination, Inderjeet concluded "I stuck to patience and persistence and, finally, after three years, I got to do what I wanted to. I am glad and grateful that I got a lovely opportunity to be on-screen. The journey to showbiz was surely not easy, but finally, I made it through. My parents' support was surely the most motivating factor I had in my journey. Today, my parents are proud of me, which makes me feel so satisfied and overwhelmed."

Inderjeet Modi Aashiqana Aashiqana 2 Assistant Directors Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein Indian TV Show Indian TV Serial
