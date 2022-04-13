Imtiaz Ali: It Gives Me Immense Happiness That Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Together

As actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get set to tie the knot, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with both of them talks about how they are as actors and as people. The filmmaker says that they are very similar.

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, the filmmaker said that he is yet to see two people more similar to each other than Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt. “Amongst the actors that I have worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. To be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that’s the case with these two,” he was quoted as saying.

Ali added that even before they got together, he could see how similar they were. Ali has worked with Kapoor in his films like ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Rockstar’ and with Bhatt in her film ‘Highway’. He feels lucky to have got the opportunity to do the same. “Even before Ranbir and Alia got friendly with each other, there was a kind of affinity I saw in both of them because they were so alike. I have had the privilege of working with Alia in Highway and Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, and I can say that there are no actors like these two. The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more (smiles), but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life,” he said.