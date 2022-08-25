Important To Evolve: Aashka Goradia Goble On Switching From Acting To Entrepreneurship 

Aashka Goradia was one of the leading names on the Indian small screen before she decided to become a businesswoman and start her make-up brand. For someone who acted in various Hindi television serials including 'Kkusum' and 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' and participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye', she thought it was a natural step for her.



“Ever since I can remember, there was always a part of me which was inclined to the world of business, while destiny took me to showbiz. After working in showbiz for over two decades, the flame of delving into business was still alive. And after a lot of contemplation and research, I realized that makeup is an empowering medium and helps people express themselves creatively,” said Aashka, who is the Co Founder of RENÉE Cosmetics.



She wanted people in India to harness this power of makeup and experience the same liberation she gained through makeup and thus, the idea of her brand was born.



“Every kind of work, irrespective of the field, comes with its own challenges! But, facing those and overcoming them is what helps you grow as a person. I was prepared for this transformation, and it was certainly different from what I was used to, but I traversed through it by taking each day as it comes. I love facing new challenges and delving into various facets of the brand building right from developing new products, their design, packaging to marketing and everything in between,” she said.



When asked if she misses the set life, the former actor said, “ Yes, I do miss the set life, the lights, makeup, costumes, the commotion and the art of performing in front of the camera.” However, it is important for a person to evolve, she said and added that she is happy donning the hat of an entrepreneur and loves every bit of it. “It has always been a dream to be a successful businesswoman and I’m living it.”



Talking about the current content of the TV industry, Aashka says that “ In India, the television industry caters to the masses and therefore the content is mass-driven.”



“There is a shift in the kind of content but it’s gradual as it largely depends on the change in the audience’s preference,” she said and added that she liked the concept of reality shows.

“I have a special place for reality shows in my heart because I have been a part of all major reality shows and I completely enjoy and cherish those experiences. I am completely open to the idea of reality shows, however, I wouldn’t prefer part-taking as a contestant as I have already done that bit, I would like to do something new like featuring my brand or plug-it in a unique way,” she said.



Aashka is currently focusing on expanding her brand and she aims to take it to new heights by keeping innovation as the core.

"Keeping our core of innovation intact, we are ready to launch Princess by Renee- an exclusive range of dermatologically tested, toxin-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free makeup range for pre-teens. Moreover, following a high demand of Renee products overseas, we are ready to enter the markets in countries like UAE, USA, Australia and more. Our aim is to become a globally recognized makeup brand from India that changes the standards of makeup all over the world,” she said.

Finally, how important is looking good for her?



“Looking good is directly proportional to how you are feeling. If you feel confident, that will resonate in your demeanor and that’s where makeup comes,” she sums up.