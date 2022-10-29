Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

I Will Distribute Food To The Hungry Whenever I Can, Says Raghava Lawrence

Producer, dance choreographer and actor Raghava Lawrence on his birthday on Saturday said that he has resolved to distribute food to the hungry whenever possible.

Raghava Lawrence
Raghava Lawrence Instagram/ @raghavalawrenceoffl

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 1:37 pm

Producer, dance choreographer and actor Raghava Lawrence on his birthday on Saturday said that he has resolved to distribute food to the hungry whenever possible. 

Taking to Twitter, the actor, who is known to be a philanthropist and a big fan of Rajinikanth, posted a picture of himself with the superstar, whom he calls his Thalaivar.

He wrote: "I'm extremely happy to take blessings from Thalaivar and Guru on my birthday. Every year, I decide to do some service."

"This year I'm planning to do Annadhanam as I know the value of hunger. I will visit places personally and distribute food whenever I can. I need your blessings!"

The actor, who recently requested the public to not donate anymore to the trust he runs for the underprivileged as he now could take care of its needs all by himself, had also said that those receiving help must not fall at his feet but that he must be the one to fall at people's feet and offer them help.

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence will next be seen in director P. Vasu's upcoming 'Chandramukhi 2' in which he plays the lead.

Art & Entertainment Tamil Movie Chennai Kollywood Dance Choreographer Fan Rajini Kanth Annadhanam Raghava Lawrence Chennai
