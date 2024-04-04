'Hyper Knife': Sol Kyung-gu, Park Eun-bin, Yoon Chan-young, Park Byung-eun Starrer K-Drama Goes On Floors

Sol Kyung-gu will portray Deok-hee, one of the best neurosurgeons in the world who is also a mentor, who permanently banned his student Se-ok from the operating room. Park Eun-bin will step in to depict Se-ok, once hailed as a brilliant doctor but now operating in the shadows of illicit operation rooms. The narrative revolves around the clash and evolution of these two mind-blowing geniuses as their paths cross in a twisted manner.