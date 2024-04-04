'Hyper Knife': Sol Kyung-gu, Park Eun-bin, Yoon Chan-young, Park Byung-eun Starrer K-Drama Goes On Floors

The much-awaited medical thriller K-Drama ‘Hyper Knife’ has finally commenced production. With its star-studded cast and captivating storyline, the drama, which is slated to air sometime later this year, has already garnered considerable buzz around it.
After various reports and speculations, the lead cast for the forthcoming drama has been confirmed. The star-studded ensemble includes ‘Kingmaker’ actor Sol Kyung-gu, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actress Park Eun-bin, ‘The Bequeathed’ actor Park Byung-eun, and ‘All of Us Are Dead’ fame Yoon Chan-young.
Sol Kyung-gu will portray Deok-hee, one of the best neurosurgeons in the world who is also a mentor, who permanently banned his student Se-ok from the operating room. Park Eun-bin will step in to depict Se-ok, once hailed as a brilliant doctor but now operating in the shadows of illicit operation rooms. The narrative revolves around the clash and evolution of these two mind-blowing geniuses as their paths cross in a twisted manner.
Additionally, Park Byung-eun will portray Hyun-ho, an anesthesiologist who hates the fact that the world can’t witness Se-ok’s talents. Meanwhile, Yoon Chan-young will assume the role of Young-joo, who always stands by Se-ok’s side like a shadow, protecting her.
Under the direction of Kim Jung-hyun, the upcoming drama ‘Hyper Knife’ is being written by Kim Seon-hee. Spanning eight episodes, the series is set to air on a yet-to-be-disclosed OTT platform. Backed by production companies BLAAD Studio and Dongpung Co., Ltd., ‘Hyper Knife’ promises to enthrall audiences with its fusion of medical drama and crime thriller elements.
As per reports by Soompi, filming for the series has already begun, and it is slated for release later this year. More details regarding the medical thriller drama’s release date will be revealed at a later time.