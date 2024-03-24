Huma Qureshi Says She Just Plays Herself, Not A Character, In 'Madness Machayenge'

Huma further said: "I've been told that my laughter is infectious, and indeed, whenever I laugh, everyone around me joins in, I love that. I also believe it's one of the main reasons I decided to be a part of this show. I’ve been blessed with a great sense of humour and I enjoy comedy, so when I was offered this part, I was happy to take it on and let audiences see this lesser-known and funny side of me."