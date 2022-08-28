Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Hrithik Roshan Touches Fan's Feet, Netizens Call Him 'Most Humble Superstar'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', recently won the Internet's heart as he touched his fan's feet during an event recently.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Instagram: @hrithik._.roshan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 6:42 pm

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared a video of a fitness event attended by Hrithik, on his social media, where the 'War' star can be seen dressed in a fluorescent T-shirt paired with white pants and a cap. As a fan came on stage to greet Hrithik, he touched the actor's feet.

In a reflex action, Hrithik bent down to touch the fan's feet leaving the netizens pleasantly surprised. Reacting to Hrithik's sweet gesture, a fan wrote in the comment section, "So sweet of you @hrithikroshan."

Complimenting the actor, fans called him a "very good superstar," and the "most humble superstar."

Hrithik last film 'War', where he appeared alongside Tiger Shroff, was a blockbuster. The actor is returning to the big screen three years after his last outing with 'Vikram Vedha', which is a remake of the Vijay Sethupathi-R. Madhavan neo-noir action thriller film of the same name.

Director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who helmed the original Tamil film, have directed the Hindi remake of the film as well. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022.
 

