‘Fighter’, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in IAF officer roles, has been raking in moolah ever since it was released on January 25. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been getting mixed reviews despite seeing a strong opening at the box office. While some call the film an engaging drama, others have criticised it about the dialogues.
Hrithik Roshan On 'Fighter' Getting Mixed Reviews: I Bear The Weight Of That Because Finally It Is My Face
In ‘Fighter’, Hrithik Roshan is seen in the role of Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty.
During a chat with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan was asked if he is bothered by the criticism, to which he said that he doesn’t mind them since they are a result of Siddharth Anand’s conviction. Also, as an actor, he makes sure to not cross any lines.
Advertisement
Hrithik said, “I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved and they would not need lines like these. That is a weight that I bear. As an actor I do not cross any lines. At the same time I admire that Sid is a very, very headstrong filmmaker. It is his conviction. Sometimes you see somebody that is convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. I also bear the weight of that because finally it is my face. But I am very, very happy that it has landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. I am really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight.”
Advertisement
In the film, several references have been made to the Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot surgical strike. While the film may have faced criticism for its dialogues, Hrithik Roshan is just happy that the audience is enjoying ‘Figher’ despite any controversies.
Advertisement
Previously, Siddharth Anand too talked about the audiences’ disappointment regarding the film’s dialogues. In a press conference, the filmmaker clarified that the main message he wanted to convey was that the conflict depicted is not against a specific country but it is against terrorism.
Advertisement
According to Anand, the film stands for a fight against terrorism. “It is a fight against terrorism, not against a particular country. That is emphasised throughout the film. He added he would call the film “more nationalistic than jingoistic,” Siddharth had said.
Fighter is directed and co-written by Siddharth Anand and Ramon Chibb. It stars Hrithik Roshan in the role of Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, referred to as Minni, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. The other star cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and others.