Hrithik Roshan Donates Blood On 'World Random Act Of Kindness Day'; Encourages Fans To Donate Too

Hrithik Roshan went to a hospital in Mumbai to donate his B-negative blood on 'World Random Act Of Kindness Day'. The actor also encouraged netizens to do the same and stressed upon its importance.

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:29 pm

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, donated blood to mark World Random Acts Of Kindness Day. Roshan, who claims to have the rare B-negative blood group, arrived at a Mumbai hospital to donate blood. Not only that, but he also encouraged and motivated people to donate blood and take part in the good deed.

The Dhoom star also highlighted the importance of blood donation for the donor's health. The actor posted a photo of himself donating blood to his Instagram account. He wrote, “I used to be advised that my blood group B-negative is a uncommon kind. Hospitals typically fall in need of it. Pledging to be an insignificant a part of the very vital blood banks. Thanks @kokilabenhospital for permitting me to contribute."

He also praised the doctors for their supervision and commendable job. Adding to the post, he wrote, “Thanks Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. PS : Have you learnt that donating blood is actually good for the donors well being?”.

