Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

How Yesteryears' Actress And Aunt Nutan Inspired Kajol To Be A Strong Woman

Bollywood actress Kajol talked about late veteran actress Nutan and how she inspired her in life.

Bollywood actress Kajol
Bollywood actress Kajol Instagram/ @kajol

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 2:31 pm

Bollywood actress Kajol talked about late veteran actress Nutan and how she inspired her in life.

She also revealed that the 'Sujata' actress was also an amazing singer and she used to play harmonium at home.

Kajol started her acting career in 1992 with the movie 'Bekhudi' though she rose to fame with 'Baazigar'. Later she did movies such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Dilwale' and now the actress is all set for her next which is Revathi's directorial 'Salaam Venky'.

She said while talking about Nutan: "I was too little when Nutan maasi(aunt) was a superstar, and when I grew up, I watched her in the role of a mother in most of the films. She was also a very brilliant and talented singer and used to perform for us on her Harmonium."

The 48-year-old actress appeared on the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' along with her 'Salaam Venky's co-star Vishal Jethwa for the '30 years of Kajol' special episode. The movie is a story of a caring mother played by Kajol, who looks after her terminally-ill son Venky, portrayed by Vishal Jethwa and it showed her struggle and what she does to fulfill his wish.

Kajol added that she learned a lot about women's empowerment from her mother and aunt.

"I have to say one thing about my mother, Maasi, and Nani, we keep talking about women empowerment and making women strong these days, but the leading ladies of my life have never taught me about it, but their lives have been a live example for me, they did it and showed it to me. I am fortunate to have been brought up by these women," she added.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' airs on Zee TV.

Related stories

Watch: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Receives Covid-19 Shot With Wife Nutan In Delhi

Maha Police Nabs Another Accused In Robbery Case At Late Actor Nutan's Bungalow

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kajol Nutan Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season