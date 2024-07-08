Asian movies are picking up on the global platform. After ‘Parasite’, another Asian film has started to make the global audience sit up and take notes. Directed by Pat Boonnitipat, ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ is a certified tear-jerker. This Thai film has raked in over $27 million in South-East Asia. Released on April 4, the movie has an 8.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb. It has become the talk of the town.