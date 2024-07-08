Asian movies are picking up on the global platform. After ‘Parasite’, another Asian film has started to make the global audience sit up and take notes. Directed by Pat Boonnitipat, ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ is a certified tear-jerker. This Thai film has raked in over $27 million in South-East Asia. Released on April 4, the movie has an 8.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb. It has become the talk of the town.
Here’s all that you need to know about Pat Boonnitipat’s ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’.
What is the plot of ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’?
The movie revolves around M, a gamer who hopes to make it big. But his plans fall through. He finds inspiration in his young cousin, Mui, who has recently come into a significant inheritance, including money and property, after caring for her dying grandfather, Agong. Inspired by Mui’s success, M decides to start taking for his grandmother, Amah, who lives alone and has recently been diagnosed with cancer, hoping to secure a similar fortune.
Who are the stars in ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’?
‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ stars Putthipong Assaratanakul, Usha Seamkhum, Sarinrat Thomas, Sanya Kunakorn, Pongsatorn Jongwilas, Himawari Tajiri, Tontawan Tantivejakul, and Duangporn Oapirat in key roles.
How did ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ get global recognition?
Moviegoers took to social media to share their reactions after they watched the film. Some netizens also took to TikTok to share pictures of their puffy faces after crying at the theatres while watching the film. Watch the trailer here.
Why is ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ getting popular?
Set in Talat Phlu, Bangkok, ‘How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ revolves around Thai Chinese family dynamics, intergenerational trauma, death, and money. The movie is also a commentary on Asian cultural values.