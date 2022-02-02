Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

How Music And Perfumes Help Shweta Tripathi-Sharma To Get In The Skin Of Her Character

Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma who was most recently seen in Netflix’s ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen’ explains why she wants to understand the emotional journey of her onscreen characters to be able to make them seem more relatable to the audience.

How Music And Perfumes Help Shweta Tripathi-Sharma To Get In The Skin Of Her Character
Shweta Tripathi-Sharma was recently seen in the Netflix series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 1:05 pm

With a variety of roles in TV, films and now OTT platforms, in a career spanning a little more than a decade, one would think Shweta Tripathi Sharma would have a checklist, that would help her choose her next project.

“I am still a gut driven person. What I mean is, when I read the script, I want to know if I ca do justice to the role, and if I am getting interested while reading the script myself,” says Tripathi.

Related stories

OTT Boom: You Cannot Fool The Audience With Your Stardom!

The ‘Old-School’ Charm of Subhash Ghai; How Flora Saini, Sanjay Mishra Fulfilled Their Dreams

What Convinced Soha Ali Khan To Say ‘Yes’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’? Script, Shooting Location and Naseer Sab!

Be it her character in the recently released dark-comedy/thriller web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen’, or Golu Gupta from the crime web series ‘Mirzapur’ or Shaloo from the National Award-winning film ‘Masaan’, it is the emotional journey of the character that “excites” the 36-year-old actress the most, who has a rather unique approach to get into the skin of her characters.

“If I understand the emotional journey of my character, then everything falls into place, automatically. For instance, for Shikha, her priority is love. Yes, it takes her into a mess, but just like hope, love is a very strong and potent emotion, which in her case is her driving force. Then I understood,” she says.

For her music and fragrance are two things, she sort of uses to define her characters in different projects.

"Music is magic. Every character of mine has a very different playlist. With fragrance, some characters are fruity, floral, fresh, some are woody. Like Shikha is very delicate, very fragile, her fragrance is similar to that of a flower’s smell. Golu, on the other hand has a strong fragrance, and that was in the second season. It was something else in the first season. In ‘Masaan’ for Shaloo I associated Shaloo’s character to the fragrance of Mogra, because I needed a very desi, sweet and soft fragrance for her,” adds Sharma.

They also help, Shweta Tripathi-Sharma in adding more layers to her character, which becomes important, specially in cases of web series, which go on for few seasons. “When I had shot the first season of ‘Mirzapur’, I was a different person then. I am a different person now. So that’s when the fragrance, and especially the playlist come in handy, because they help me get back into the character. I keep on adding and subtracting from the playlist constantly,” she signs off.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Mirzapur OTT Platforms Netflix Shweta Tripathi-Sharma
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Soumyajit Majumder Looking Forward For His Directorial Debut

Soumyajit Majumder Looking Forward For His Directorial Debut

'Sacred Games' Actor Saurabh Sachdeva Feels Scared While Acting In Front Of An Audience

Bollywood Stars Who Have Been Waiting To Make Their Debut Since 2020

Telugu Cinema And Heroism: A Timeless Tale

Urvashi Dholakia, Sudhaa Chandran To Work With Tejasswi Prakash On 'Naagin 6'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths