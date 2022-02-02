How Music And Perfumes Help Shweta Tripathi-Sharma To Get In The Skin Of Her Character

With a variety of roles in TV, films and now OTT platforms, in a career spanning a little more than a decade, one would think Shweta Tripathi Sharma would have a checklist, that would help her choose her next project.

“I am still a gut driven person. What I mean is, when I read the script, I want to know if I ca do justice to the role, and if I am getting interested while reading the script myself,” says Tripathi.

Be it her character in the recently released dark-comedy/thriller web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen’, or Golu Gupta from the crime web series ‘Mirzapur’ or Shaloo from the National Award-winning film ‘Masaan’, it is the emotional journey of the character that “excites” the 36-year-old actress the most, who has a rather unique approach to get into the skin of her characters.

“If I understand the emotional journey of my character, then everything falls into place, automatically. For instance, for Shikha, her priority is love. Yes, it takes her into a mess, but just like hope, love is a very strong and potent emotion, which in her case is her driving force. Then I understood,” she says.

For her music and fragrance are two things, she sort of uses to define her characters in different projects.

"Music is magic. Every character of mine has a very different playlist. With fragrance, some characters are fruity, floral, fresh, some are woody. Like Shikha is very delicate, very fragile, her fragrance is similar to that of a flower’s smell. Golu, on the other hand has a strong fragrance, and that was in the second season. It was something else in the first season. In ‘Masaan’ for Shaloo I associated Shaloo’s character to the fragrance of Mogra, because I needed a very desi, sweet and soft fragrance for her,” adds Sharma.

They also help, Shweta Tripathi-Sharma in adding more layers to her character, which becomes important, specially in cases of web series, which go on for few seasons. “When I had shot the first season of ‘Mirzapur’, I was a different person then. I am a different person now. So that’s when the fragrance, and especially the playlist come in handy, because they help me get back into the character. I keep on adding and subtracting from the playlist constantly,” she signs off.