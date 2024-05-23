Watch: Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Reporter Who Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours

Speculation is abound regarding the romantic status of celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
The ‘On The Floor’ singer, despite maintaining a tight-lipped stance on her relationship with the ‘Good Will Hunting’ actor, firmly rebuffed a reporter’s attempt to probe into divorce rumours during a panel in Mexico City for her upcoming film ‘Atlas.’ In a video shared on Instagram by El Gordo y la Flaca, Jennifer Lopez responded with a brief smile, stating, “You know better than that.”
As Lopez continues to promote her forthcoming movie, rumours persist about a potential rift between her and Ben Affleck. Speculation heightened when she attended the film’s premiere in Mexico unaccompanied on Tuesday, while the actor was spotted at a popular Santa Monica hotspot, later that evening.
Earlier this week, a source, close to the couple, told Page Six that the ‘Gone Girl’ star has realized that his marriage is over. “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the insider said, further adding, “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”
Last week, breakup speculations surfaced following the release of photos which showed the actor leaving a home in Los Angeles, where reports suggest he has been residing separately from Lopez. Despite the headlines, the couple made their first public appearance together in over a month, attending a play on Friday. But the split speculation still continued because new reports emerged about the actor doing house hunting, and was also seen without his wedding band on Saturday. But the couple refuted all allegations as they presented a united front on Sunday, attending a movie event in Santa Monica, California.
The couple, who were engaged in the past before calling it quits, tied the knot in July 2022. Despite persistent speculation and separate public outings, they consistently present a united front, prompting fans to speculate about the true state of their relationship.