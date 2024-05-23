Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role

The upcoming series will continue the story from the aftermath of ‘WandaVision,’ wherein Vision experienced resurrection twice subsequent to his demise in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Initially, he graced the screen as a spectral creation by Wanda Maximoff, fuelled by grief-induced magic. Later, he returned as a reconstructed version with a ghost-white appearance, who had no recollection of his previous existence. Following a climactic confrontation, Wanda chooses to let her Vision fade away while restoring the memories of the white Vision.