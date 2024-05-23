Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role

The famous Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its expansive journey with a multitude of movies and series. Several characters from the blockbuster films have ventured into their own spin-off series, such as ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Loki,’ and ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.’ Now, Marvel introduces another addition to its roster of spin-offs, this time focusing on Vision, portrayed by none other than Paul Bettany.
As per a report by Variety, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled series will see Paul Bettany reprise his role as the superhero. The forthcoming show is slated for a 2026 release on Disney+. Terry Matalas, known for his role as executive producer on the popular series ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ will take on the role of show runner for this anticipated spin-off series.
The forthcoming series represents the studio’s first live-action series pickup in nearly two years, signalling a notable evolution in the company’s television production strategy for Disney+. The series has reportedly been in the works since 2022.
The upcoming series will continue the story from the aftermath of ‘WandaVision,’ wherein Vision experienced resurrection twice subsequent to his demise in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Initially, he graced the screen as a spectral creation by Wanda Maximoff, fuelled by grief-induced magic. Later, he returned as a reconstructed version with a ghost-white appearance, who had no recollection of his previous existence. Following a climactic confrontation, Wanda chooses to let her Vision fade away while restoring the memories of the white Vision.
Although specific details about the new ‘Vision’ series remain heavily under wraps, it is anticipated that the narrative will revolve around Vision’s journey to reclaim his memory and humanity. Fans of the franchise are highly expecting a cameo appearance by Elisabeth Olsen as Wanda. With expectations surrounding it high, fans can’t wait to unravel the mysteries and adventures that lie ahead in this upcoming spin-off.