Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Hocus Pocus 2 Set For September Premiere On Disney+

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ brings back the iconic trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. It will release on Disney+ on September 30.

A Still From The Trailer
A Still From The Trailer YouTube/@WaltDisneyStudios

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 5:10 pm

The sequel to the 1993 fantasy comedy film ‘Hocus Pocus’ will be released on Disney+ on September 30, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ brings back the iconic trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches named Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, who are called the Sanderson Sisters.

"We’re back, Witches. 'Hocus Pocus 2', an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. #HocusPocus2" read a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Disney+.

‘Hocus Pocus’, directed by Kenny Ortega, centred on Sanderson Sisters who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts and are bent on becoming immortal.

The sequel is set 29 years after the events of the original and follows three high-school students who must work together to stop the Sanderson sisters who have returned to present-day Salem.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will also feature Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.

The film is written by Jen D’Angelo and produced by Lynn Harris with Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner serving as executive producers. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

