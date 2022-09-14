Hindi Diwas 2022: Celebs Share Their Favourite Hindi Idiom Which They Use Quite Frequently

September 14 is celebrated as a Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas across the world. On this day, Outlook caught up with a few celebrities and spoke to them about their favourite Hindi idiom, which they frequently use in their daily lingo.

Here’s what they had to say:

Mohit Malhotra

‘Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai’ is my favourite saying. At first, I did not believe in this saying but from my past few experiences I can definitely prove that. Your life will be way easier if you believe in it. Moving on from stuff becomes easier if you believe in this.

Vijayendra Kumeria

‘Aap Bure Taan Jag Bura, Aap Bhale Taan Jag Bhala’ is my most often used saying. It means be good and people will be good to you. Be bad and expect the same.

Avinash Mukherjee

‘Andho mein kana raja’ is my favourite. It means even a little educated in a foolish congregation is considered to be learned and knowledgeable. Also, there is one more saying which I use very often which is ‘Jala hua bhi chala phook phook kar peeta hai’ which means once you have had a bad experience, then of course you're very cautious.

Nyrraa M Banerji

I believe in karma so for me it's 'Jaisi Karni waisi bharni'. Whatever you do, comes back to you. This is my favourite quote.

Ashoka Thackur

‘Jaisi Karni waisi bharni' is the saying that I use a lot because it's true. So, I would say think twice before doing anything wrong.

Sidharth Sagar

One of my favourite sayings is ‘Bandar Kya Jane Adrak Ka Swad’. The person who experiences, only he can understand the criticality of the situation. Another one is ‘Bhains ke aage been bajana’. I feel there's no point in arguing with people who are just not receptive to listening to your viewpoint.