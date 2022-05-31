Hina Khan Opens Up About Discrimination Faced By TV Actors; Calls OTT 'Blessing In Disguise'

Actress Hina Khan returned to the French Riviera this year for the poster launch of her forthcoming Indo-English film, 'Country of Blind', after visiting the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. The fashionista wowed the crowd with her performances at the festival, where she also revealed that she was not invited to the launch of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2022.

“I have already expressed my views on the statement and I think that what I said was just about enough. So there was no need to make enquiries with anybody post what happened, and there is honestly nothing beyond what I said to now express.” Khan said while talking to Pinkvilla when asked if she spoke to the authorities post the incident.

"I now believe that, with the growth of OTT, which has been a godsend to performers across all mediums, the borders are gradually blurring, bringing actors together rather than dividing them by medium. Though many may continue to classify media, with performers from all genres participating in OTT films, blurring these barriers is surely a benefit in disguise," adds Khan when asked if she feels there is certain discrimination towards TV stars.

Finally, the actress reveals that she had a jam-packed schedule in Cannes this year and that with so many interviews and the poster launch preparations, she didn't get a chance to catch up with anybody. "I wish I did have the time to do that though," she concludes.