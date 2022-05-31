Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hina Khan Opens Up About Discrimination Faced By TV Actors; Calls OTT 'Blessing In Disguise'

Actress Hina Khan released the poster for her next Indo-English film 'Country Of Blind' at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Hina Khan Opens Up About Discrimination Faced By TV Actors; Calls OTT 'Blessing In Disguise'
Hina Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 5:02 pm

Actress Hina Khan returned to the French Riviera this year for the poster launch of her forthcoming Indo-English film, 'Country of Blind', after visiting the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. The fashionista wowed the crowd with her performances at the festival, where she also revealed that she was not invited to the launch of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2022.

“I have already expressed my views on the statement and I think that what I said was just about enough. So there was no need to make enquiries with anybody post what happened, and there is honestly nothing beyond what I said to now express.” Khan said while talking to Pinkvilla when asked if she spoke to the authorities post the incident.

"I now believe that, with the growth of OTT, which has been a godsend to performers across all mediums, the borders are gradually blurring, bringing actors together rather than dividing them by medium. Though many may continue to classify media, with performers from all genres participating in OTT films, blurring these barriers is surely a benefit in disguise," adds Khan when asked if she feels there is certain discrimination towards TV stars.

Related stories

Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Disheartened At Not Being Invited To Opening Ceremony Of Indian Pavilion

Hina Khan To Walk Cannes Red Carpet Again In 2022, Reports

Rubina Dilaik Isn’t Alone! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurana Were Also Fat-Shamed Recently

Finally, the actress reveals that she had a jam-packed schedule in Cannes this year and that with so many interviews and the poster launch preparations, she didn't get a chance to catch up with anybody. "I wish I did have the time to do that though," she concludes.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hina Khan Discrimination TV Actor OTT Country Of Blind' Cannes Film Festival Cannes 2022 Hina Khan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

This Is Where The Beatles Stayed In Uttarakhand, And Now It's In Ruins: The Decaying Story Of '84 Kutia'

This Is Where The Beatles Stayed In Uttarakhand, And Now It's In Ruins: The Decaying Story Of '84 Kutia'

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat