Hina Khan Completes 27th Roza; Prays To The Almighty: 'Ya Allah, Accept Our Duas'

The post is captioned: "Annnnd it's done... Alhamdullilah 27th Roza, completed the last, 30th PARA of Quran Pak this morning in the House of Allah.. Ya Allah accept our Duas and make what is coming better than what has passed.. Ameen #Qirat-e-Quran #quranpak #quranrecitation #Alhamdulillah #ramadanchallenge."