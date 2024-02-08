Here is Rohit Roy's 'Honest' Reason For Choosing ‘Karmma Calling’

Actor Rohit Bose Roy, who plays a pivotal role in the recently released thriller web series ‘Karmma Calling’ has shared the real reason behind being part of this project, and it is director Ruchi Narain.

Rohit plays the role of Satyajit Mehra in the show.

It stars Raveena Tandon as Indrani Kothari, and Namrata Sheth as Karma Talwar and Ambika Mehra (daughter of Satyajit).