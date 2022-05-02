Hema Malini Gives An Update On Husband Dharmendra's Health

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 86, was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last week for back pain. The seasoned actor's wife Hema Malini, has now confirmed that he has returned home and is doing well.

According to a report by the Indian Express, a source close to the Deol family on Sunday told that the actor is doing fine now. “Dharmendra ji had a back pain for which he was admitted to the hospital. He is doing fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He might be discharged tonight,” the source said.

Dharmendra also uploaded a video yesterday regarding the things he has learned. In the video, he says that people should not overdo things and should know their limitations.

He captioned the video, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” He gave advice to his fans and can be seen dressed in a full-sleeve t-shirt, muffler, and cap in the clip.

He said in the video, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all.”

Hema Malini also turned to Twitter to provide an update on Dharmendra's health; see her tweet below:

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Dharmendra will make his long-awaited return to the big screen with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also appear in the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh film.