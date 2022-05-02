Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hema Malini Gives An Update On Husband Dharmendra's Health

Dharmendra, who was admitted to the hospital last week, also turned to social media to post a video about the lesson he learned after being discharged.

Hema Malini Gives An Update On Husband Dharmendra's Health
Actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 11:07 am

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 86, was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai last week for back pain. The seasoned actor's wife Hema Malini, has now confirmed that he has returned home and is doing well.

According to a report by the Indian Express, a source close to the Deol family on Sunday told that the actor is doing fine now. “Dharmendra ji had a back pain for which he was admitted to the hospital. He is doing fine now. There’s nothing to worry about. He might be discharged tonight,” the source said.

Related stories

Kirron Kher As Basanti Recreates 'Sholay' Scene With Dharmendra

Watch: Dharmendra Consoles Teary-Eyed Saira Banu During Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Death

Dharmendra also uploaded a video yesterday regarding the things he has learned. In the video, he says that people should not overdo things and should know their limitations.

He captioned the video, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” He gave advice to his fans and can be seen dressed in a full-sleeve t-shirt, muffler, and cap in the clip.

He said in the video, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all.” 

Hema Malini also turned to Twitter to provide an update on Dharmendra's health; see her tweet below:

Dharmendra will make his long-awaited return to the big screen with Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also appear in the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dharmendra-Hema Malini Dharmendra Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Film Industry Film Actor Movies India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

Goa On The Menu: Food And Family Through Time

Goa On The Menu: Food And Family Through Time