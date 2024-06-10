Gurmeet Choudhary Puts His Action Foot Forward With ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ Teaser

The show follows the story of a RAW agent amid political intrigue and betrayal. Gurmeet plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena in the series which is based on the character created by the writer Amit Khan. Speaking about the series, director Jatin Wagle said: "With Commander Karan Saxena, we aim to deliver a story that is as gripping as it is emotionally charged. Gurmeet’s portrayal of Karan Saxena brings depth and intensity to a character that audiences will find both heroic and relatable." While Gurmeet plays the titular character, Iqbal portrays a Pakistani general in the show, as revealed in the teaser.