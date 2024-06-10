Art & Entertainment

Gurmeet Choudhary Puts His Action Foot Forward With ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ Teaser

The teaser of the upcoming streaming show 'Commander Karan Saxena', starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan, was unveiled on Monday.

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The teaser of the upcoming streaming show 'Commander Karan Saxena', starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan, was unveiled on Monday.

The show follows the story of a RAW agent amid political intrigue and betrayal. Gurmeet plays the role of Commander Karan Saxena in the series which is based on the character created by the writer Amit Khan. Speaking about the series, director Jatin Wagle said: "With Commander Karan Saxena, we aim to deliver a story that is as gripping as it is emotionally charged. Gurmeet’s portrayal of Karan Saxena brings depth and intensity to a character that audiences will find both heroic and relatable." While Gurmeet plays the titular character, Iqbal portrays a Pakistani general in the show, as revealed in the teaser.

The highlight of the teaser is Gurmeet’s dialogue: “Itne salon mein ek cricket match toh hara nahi paaye, mere desh ko haraane chale ho (you couldn’t defeat us in a cricket match, and now you’re talking about defeating our country on the battlefield).” The series also stars Hruta Durgule in a leading role. Talking about the show, Rajeshwar Nair said: “With 'Commander Karan Saxena', we've created a gripping story of courage and action. Our aim has always been to captivate audiences with compelling narratives, and we are honoured to bring Amit Khan’s iconic character to life.”

The series is produced under the banner of Keylight Productions by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer. Commander Karan Saxena is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  2. Heatwave Conditions To Continue For Next 5 Days In Northwest, East India: IMD
  3. Why Are Youths Of Punjab Falling Into Drug Addiction?
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Portfolios: No Change In Top 4 Ministries, Aviation Min Changed, Shivraj Chouhan Gets Agri | Full List
  5. Chhattisgarh: Protest By Satnami Community In Baloda Bazar Turns Violent
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ New Promo: Anil Kapoor Promises The Audience ‘Is Baar Karte Hai Kuch Khaas’
  2. Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Her Sunday Beach Day With Daughter Malti Marie
  3. 'Kumkum Bhagya’ Actors Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma Find It Therapeutic To Spend Time With Strays
  4. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  5. Pride Month: 4 Audio Series That Will Move You And Expand Your Viewpoint On LGBTQIA+
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Tanzim Sakib Blows Away SA Top Order
  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma For Captaincy
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: Mansukh Mandaviya Replaces Anurag Thakur As Union Sports Minister
  5. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  2. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  3. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  4. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
  5. Dancing Is Now Legal In New York City; No More Zoning Restrictions On Nightlife Entertainment
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India; South Africa Face Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time