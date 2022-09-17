Gulshan Devaiah Opens Up On Working With Anurag Kashyap, His Chemistry With Saiyami Kher

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is teaming up with his ‘Unpaused Season 1’ co-star Saiyami Kher once again for an untitled drama genre film that is said to be helmed by Anurag Kashyap. However, the 'Shiksha Mandal' actor says that the filmmaker is not directing the project.

During an interview with Outlook, he says that “Anurag is neither directing it nor he has written the script so I will let people sort of use their imagination as to what he is doing. Maybe he is shooting for the film, maybe he is part of DOP or may be acting in it.”

The project is currently being shot in Hyderabad and Saiyami in the previous interviews shared how Gulshan is an amazing actor.

Sharing his experience of working with Saiyami, Gulshan says, “It’s really nice to do a full-fledged feature-length film with her. She is a wonderful person and bonded a lot. Also, she is a cricket fan and it’s a dream for any guy to work with someone who loves the game. She has so much knowledge about cricket and she is a hardcore Sachin fanatic.”

Gulshan is currently seen in ‘Shiksha Mandal’, the new show at MX Player based on the true Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, one of the biggest educational scams in India that shook the entire nation. The series that sheds light on how the education mafias got many children admitted by making fake candidates take the medical entrance also features Pawan Raj Malhotra, and Gauahar Khan in the lead role.