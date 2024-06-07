Art & Entertainment

'Gullak 4's Sunita Rajwar On Why She Took A Break From Acting Once: I Decided I’ll Not Play A Maid Anymore

In a recent interview, Sunita Rajwar revealed why she had taken a break from acting. The actor was recently seen in 'Gullak 4.'

Instagram
Sunita Rajwar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sunita Rajwar has been making headlines ever since she attended the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with her movie, ‘Santosh.’ After Cannes, she was seen in ‘Panchayat 3’ and ‘Gullak 4.’ The actor has grown to become a household name, but this success did not come to her easily. In a recent interview, she opened up about a dark phase in her career.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sunita Rajwar revealed why she took a break from the industry despite having a career that spans over two decades. She mentioned that she took a break because she was typecast by filmmakers and was offered roles where she had to play a domestic worker. She said, “I had decided that I’ll not play a maid anymore. As an actor, you are open to doing any kind of role, but people build a different notion about how a certain type of character would be. I have gone through a lot; I didn’t want to keep doing a similar type of role again. I have been saying no to such roles for some time now, that’s also why I took a break in the first place.”

Rajwar also talked about how she is glad that she took that step. She mentioned how the audience is, now, accepting her in different roles. She continued, “I feel blessed that I took the break and people have accepted me now in different roles and different characters. I am also getting a chance to do something that I love and am able to make the audience happy with my work.”

The actor was recently seen in ‘Gullak 4’ where she plays the role of Bittu Ki Mummy. She is being hailed for her performance in the SonyLIV show.

