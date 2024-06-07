In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sunita Rajwar revealed why she took a break from the industry despite having a career that spans over two decades. She mentioned that she took a break because she was typecast by filmmakers and was offered roles where she had to play a domestic worker. She said, “I had decided that I’ll not play a maid anymore. As an actor, you are open to doing any kind of role, but people build a different notion about how a certain type of character would be. I have gone through a lot; I didn’t want to keep doing a similar type of role again. I have been saying no to such roles for some time now, that’s also why I took a break in the first place.”