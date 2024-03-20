Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash

The iconic stuntman from ‘Mad Max’, who had worked in more than a hundred films and television shows, Grant Page, passed away leaving a huge void in the hearts of the entire film community. Not only did he perform stunts on his own, but he also coordinated stunts for numerous other titles. Reports suggest that he died after suffering a fatal car crash. He was just 85.
The news was broken to Daily Mail Australia by his son Leroy Page. He hit a tree while he was in his car, driving to his home in Kendall, New South Wales. “He died in very high spirits, and he was very motivated. He was very happy,” told Leroy Page while talking to the daily.
For the unversed, Grant Page is a legend when it comes to Aussie cinema. He has worked with numerous Oscar-winning filmmakers over his career. George Miller, who was tha man behind the ‘Mad Max’ franchise collaborated with Grant Page in almost all of his films. The upcoming prequel to the ‘Mad Max’ saga called ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ was probably the last film that Grant Page worked on. The film is going to be premiered at Cannes this year.
Grant Page was also the focus and inspiration behind Brian Trenchard-Smith’s documentary called ‘Danger Freaks’. The documentary revolved around the life and work of the iconic stuntman. The 1985 documentary takes you through the troubles that a stuntman faces in his line of work. Also, the numerous life risks that the stunt community takes on so as to make the films look larger than life was shown really well in ‘Danger Freaks’.
We express our condolences to the family and close ones of Grant Page. May he rest in peace.