Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash

For the unversed, Grant Page is a legend when it comes to Aussie cinema. He has worked with numerous Oscar-winning filmmakers over his career. George Miller, who was tha man behind the ‘Mad Max’ franchise collaborated with Grant Page in almost all of his films. The upcoming prequel to the ‘Mad Max’ saga called ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ was probably the last film that Grant Page worked on. The film is going to be premiered at Cannes this year.