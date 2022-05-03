Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Gopichand Suffers An Injury While Shooting Action Sequences For His 30th Film

Actor Gopichand injured himself while shooting for his 30th film in Mysore. Reports say that he fell down due to a leg slip and is fine and resting.

Gopichand Instagram/ @yoursgopichand

Updated: 03 May 2022 5:28 pm

Actor Gopichand is busy filming for his 30th movie in Mysore, and reports are saying that the actor suffered an injury on the set. According to Pinkvilla, the actor was shooting for an action sequence when he got injured and the shoot was stopped for a while. The good thing is that Gopichand is fine and resting. 

A spokesperson took to Twitter and assured the fans that the actor is alright. The director issued a statement via a PR team that read, "@YoursGopichand just fell down due to leg slip. By God's grace nothing happened to him and he is doing completely fine. I request fans and friends not to worry about this incident (sic)."

The film is yet to be titled and is being directed by Sriwas. It also marks the third collaboration between the actor and director after ‘Loukyam’ and ‘Lakshyam’. Actor Kushboo Sundar is also said to be playing an important role in the movie. 

Gopichand also has another big film ‘Pakka Commercial’ on his list. The film will feature actress Raashii Khanna in the lead alongside the actor. The movie is in the final stage of its shooting and will wrap up by the end of the month. 

The makers have announced that ‘Pakka Commercial’ will release on July 1. 

