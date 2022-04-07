Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Glimpse Of 'Salaar' To Be Released In 'KGF: Chapter 2's' Theatrical Print?

According to the latest rumours, it is speculated that 'KGF: Chapter 2' will be accompanied by 'Salaar's' teaser when it will be released.

Salaar Instagram/ @prashanthneel

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 8:26 pm

Director of much awaited, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Prashanth Neel is gearing up to surprise the audiences. Ongoing speculations suggest that the teaser for ‘Salaar’ will be screened alongside the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, both of which are directed by Prashanth Neel. ‘Salaar’ will star actors Prabhas and Shruti Hasaan. As per the reports, the teaser will give a glimpse of the world of ‘Salaar’ to the audiences. 

The glimpse is being included to excite the audiences who are also waiting for the Prabhas starrer action movie. The makers have Prabhas’s huge fan base in mind while doing this promotion to attract the crowds at box office. Recently, Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ released which failed to impress the audience at large. So, the glimpse of ‘Salaar’ might as well turn the tables if the rumours turn out to be true, according to Flimibeat. 

Meanwhile, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring actors Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt will be a sequel to 2018 movie ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ and will release of April 14. The initial released of the film was slated for October 23, 2020. But owing to the pandemic, the film’s release had been delayed to July 16, 2021 and now finally April 14, 2022. 

‘Salaar’ will be produced by KGF’s producer Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The release of ‘Salaar’ is yet to be announced. 

Prashanth Neel Hombale Films Salaar KGF 2 Yash Shruti Haasan Srinidhi Shetty Sanjay Dutt Yash (actor) Prabhas
