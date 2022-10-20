Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
South Filmmaker Girideva Raaj To Make His Directorial Debut In Bollywood With 'The Y'; Film’s Trailer Out Now

Zee Music recently released the song 'Bepanaah' from 'The Y' and it has been getting a lot of attention and appreciation from the viewers.

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 12:59 pm

Filmmaker Girideva Raaj, who earlier helmed ‘Zero - Made in India’ in South film industry, is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with 'The Y'. The film is a psychological horror film produced under the banner of Rocket Films, and is bankrolled by Madhu G M And Dr. Ajith.

Zee Music recently released the song 'Bepanaah' from 'The Y' and it has been getting a lot of attention and appreciation from the viewers. The trailer of the film is already making a buzz in theatres across India, and on October 20, 2022, it will be launched officially by Rajshri productions on their YouTube channel.

Speaking about it, Girideva told Outlook, “Since the genre is universal and can attract audiences of all ages, we have come up with this concept and casted wisely to keep the audience thrilled without judging the actors. A mute girl character of the lead can bring out more performance in acting than usual. In fact, every character in the movie is unique in their own ways. Mood of the film doesn’t let the audience get distracted and gives them a perfect roller coaster ride. Can't wait to see the audience reaction on the trailer.”

Films from South are making a benchmark and breaking all the records in recent days. With ‘The Y’, a young director from the South film industry is making his debut in Bollywood.

'The Y', with its stunningly beautiful visuals and catchy background score, is undoubtedly a different way of storytelling. 'The Y' trailer is already making its presence in two thousand screens across the nation along with ‘PS1’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, and ‘GodFather’. 

Brilliantly cinematographed by Karthik Mallur, the film has a horrifying background score by Christopher Jayson. It will hit the silver screens soon.

