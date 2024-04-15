Geetanjali Mishra's Sattvic Diet During Navratri: 'Kuttu, Singhara Atta, Dry Fruits'

Art & Entertainment

Actress Geetanjali Mishra shared about the rituals that she follows during the Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, saying she observes fast and follows a strict sattvic diet.

The actress, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', described herself as a devout follower of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama.

"I start each day with respectful gestures, folding my hands before the deities, expressing gratitude, and offering prayers for the well-being of my loved ones. During Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, I observe fasting as a deeply spiritual practice, a tradition passed down by my mother, which I faithfully uphold. This fasting period holds profound significance for me, fostering a sense of divine connection and purity," she shared.

For Geetanjali, fasting serves as a means of purifying both body and soul.

"Throughout the festival, my diet strictly adheres to sattvic principles, incorporating nourishing ingredients like kuttu atta, singhara atta, and fresh and dry fruits," she said.

Geetanjali extended heartfelt wishes to all, invoking blessings of joy, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.

"May this auspicious festival bestow blessings and divine grace upon every heart and home. Jai Mata Di! Wishing everyone a joyous Navratri and a blessed Ram Navami," she added.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs at 10 p.m. on &TV.

