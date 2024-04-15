Geetanjali Mishra's Sattvic Diet During Navratri: 'Kuttu, Singhara Atta, Dry Fruits'

"I start each day with respectful gestures, folding my hands before the deities, expressing gratitude, and offering prayers for the well-being of my loved ones. During Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, I observe fasting as a deeply spiritual practice, a tradition passed down by my mother, which I faithfully uphold. This fasting period holds profound significance for me, fostering a sense of divine connection and purity," she shared.