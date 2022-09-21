Gaurav Gera On ‘Criminal Justice 3’: Feel Blessed That I Am Considered For Both Serious And Comedy Roles

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera is seen in a vital role in the latest released web series ‘Criminal Justice Season 3’, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, Kalyanee Mulay, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Purab Kohli among others. The show’s story revolves around the murder of a young girl Zara Ahuja and the prime suspect behind it is none other than her step-brother Mukul. The courtroom drama has several twists and turns of event, which unfolds the motive behind the murder.

While Gaurav is known for his funny characters on social media, like Chutki-Shopkeeper, and Chutki Ki Geetmala, it was a delight for the audience to see him playing a serious character in ‘Criminal Justice 3’.

So what made him take up such a serious role? Gaurav tells Outlook, “I had seen both the previous seasons of ‘Criminal Justice’ and I was super impressed with the quality of work. I love Pankaj Tripathi (who plays lawyer Madhav Mishra), it was an opportunity to work with him. When the casting team got in touch with me and told me I should do the part since it’s a serious role, it was more because they thought I have done so many comedy roles, so I should try it. I was eventually excited to be a part of it.”

Did he ever think of the audiences’ reaction since he was making a switch from comedy to a serious role? Gaurav adds, “I didn’t fear the audiences’ reaction because the kind of work that I do in the videos I make, there’s always a soul. They are very slice-of-life characters, but they are not funny all the time. I throw in fun in between but they are stories told. They are such characters which can make anyone cry too. In life too, I am not always funny, right? So I did not need to make a switch. But I am blessed that I am considered for both serious and comedy roles.”

The actor has worked on both television and OTT. Not to miss, his social media popularity is one of a rise. So which medium he likes the most? And Gaurav asserts, “I love the internet, that’s why I am spending so many years on it. I feel it is a great mix of fiction, I upload the videos and the reactions are instant. It is like theatre with immediate reactions. That's a very fine mix of everything. OTT has some phenomenal work happening, it's fantastic. As an actor, TV is also a great medium but it needs daily work. As you age, I am not anymore excited to work everyday. So OTT works great for me.”

Last but not the least, with Bollywood films facing hatred amid the boycott trends, how does he deal with negative comments on social media?

“Thankfully, I have never received much hate online. I expected it to be more, but it is less than 1 percent of the audience. I am also very careful about what I make and upload, I do not comment on sexuality, religion or social status. That’s how I am. However, with the internet and social media, everyone is like a loudspeaker, people are giving their opinions everywhere. So, you have to be in sync with the times but I can still choose to not read those comments,” Guarav signs off.

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.