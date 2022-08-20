This week brings in a lot of fresh content that's lined up for viewers on various OTT platforms. Some are originals, and some films are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. On Amazon Prime Video, there's Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera'. Netflix has the sequel to ‘365 Days’. It’s called, ‘The Next 365 Days’ starring Anna Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone. Then there is 'Tamil Rockerz' on Sony Liv starring Arun Vijay in the lead. Then there is Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami starrer ‘Duranga’ on Zee5. Also, George RR Martin brings in an ensemble cast in the prequel to ‘Game Of Thrones’ in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘House Of The Dragon’.

All these and lots more releasing this week on various OTT platforms. Here are the top 5 picks for this week:

‘Shamshera’

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Iravati Harshe, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, Mahesh Balraj, Rudra Soni, Mazel Vyas

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Khameran were a warrior tribe who were deceitfully imprisoned & enslaved in the fort of Kaza by Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). Their leader Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), tried to escape the fort to earn the price of his tribe’s freedom but in vain. 25 years later, his son Balli begins a journey to fulfil his father’s legacy and come to be the next Shamshera battling to win the freedom of his tribe.

‘House Of The Dragon’

Director: Ryan J. Condal, George R. R. Martin

Cast: Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The world of ‘Game Of Thrones’ is expanding, with the upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon. The main concept of ‘House Of The Dragon’ follows the reign of the Targaryen family, some 200 years before the events of the original ‘Game Of Thrones’ series. It’s a war for succession within the family home, with Viserys I announcing Rhaenyra as his successor despite Daemon clearly believing it was his for the taking. But their way meant they would rule over an empire, even if many of their family members often descended into madness as a result of their unrelenting thirst for power.

Director: Aijaz Khan, Pradeep Sarkar

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Divya Seth, Rajesh Khattar, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Sengupta, Nivedita Ashok Saraf, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Srinivasa Prasad Kiran, Sparsh Walia, Heera Mishra, Abhijeet Khandkekar

Where To Watch: Zee5

Although Sammit (Gulshan Devaiah) is hiding a dark secret surrounding his true identity, he has established a happy family life and a successful career. He is a loving husband and doting father to his young daughter. But his perfect façade begins to crumble when his wife, Ira (Drashti Dhami), a homicide detective, begins investigating a string of serial murders from 15 years ago. Ira notices changes in Sammit’s behaviour and begins to wonder if he could possibly be hiding something from her.

‘Tamil Rockerz’

Director: Arivazhagan Venkatachalam

Cast: Arun Vijay, Vani Bhojan, Iswarya Menon, N. Azhagamperumal, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, G. Marimuthu, Tharun Kumar, Vinod Sagar, Sharath Ravi, Master Ramesh, Ajith Koshy, Master Vignesh

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

Piracy has long been a threat to the Indian film industry and the Tamil film industry faces its foe in the form of a piracy website called Tamil Rockerz. These anonymous cyber pirates are threatening to release a highly anticipated film featuring a massively popular star. It's up to the cop Rudra to find the lawbreakers and bring them to justice.

‘The Next 365 Days’

Director: Barbara Bialowas, Tomasz Mandes

Cast: Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Magdalena Lamparska, Natasza Urbańska, Michele Morrone, Otar Saralidze, Simone Susinna, Grażyna Szapołowska

Where To Watch: Netflix

Laura and Massimo's relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.