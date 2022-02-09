Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
From Gauri Khan To Ankita Bhargava, Celebs Who Bravely Opened Up About Miscarriages

Here is taking a look at celebrities and TV actors who inspired everyone and opened up about miscarriages.

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:06 pm

Many celebrity couples have experienced miscarriages during the course of their parenthood journey. Several Bollywood superstars have come forward to reveal their personal tragedies over the years. It takes a lot of guts to speak up about something as terrible as miscarriage, but these actresses opted to do just that and recount their experiences. Here are celebrities who are an inspiration as they chose to open up about issues like a miscarriage.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. In 2010 the actress was pregnant, although because of a few complications she suffered a miscarriage. Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened up about her miscarriage at an event and had said, 

“I am going to actually share with you my experience of motherhood or rather my journey to motherhood. So when I discovered I was pregnant for the first time, I was overjoyed. And then I had a miscarriage and it was devastating. I thought I had never get pregnant again. And then I was diagnosed with APL syndrome.”

The couple is now blessed with two children, Samisha Shetty Kundra and Viaan Shetty Kundra.

Kajol 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. The actress had revealed that she had two miscarriages early into her marriage with Ajay Devgn. The first one was right when ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ was released in 2001.

Kajol had opened up about her miscarriages during an interaction with Humans of Bombay: “Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that it was tough. But eventually it worked out we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete."

The couple has two children, namely, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn.

Gauri Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the power couple of Bollywood got married in 1991. The actor had revealed that his wife Gauri Khan suffered miscarriages in 1997 before their first child Aryan Khan was born.

He said, "Before my elder son Aryan, there were some miscarriages but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult. Suhana was a girl, so that was exciting, as Gauri and I, both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened the second time.''

The couple has three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan.

Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao who are now separated had tied the knot in 2005. Although four years after their marriage Rao suffered a miscarriage. The actor had opened up about the issue and had said,

“Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to avert a miscarriage. The last 2 months have been a struggle for us. Ki and I need time to heal.”

The couple is blessed with a baby boy Azad Rao.

Ankita Bhargava

Ankita Bhargava and Karan Patel got married in 2015. Bhargava shared the story on social media of her ‘most painful phase of losing an unborn child’ in 2018. The TV actress had written,

“And just like that I miscarried! With no explanations and medical reasons found,lt was termed as an unfortunate incident! There was nothing wrong that i had done or there was nothing wrong with my body and most importantly there was nothing wrong with my unborn child too! Just that, My first child,Came into this world way too early to meet me! But I didnt even get to see my baby’s face! We had prayed for that child! Prayed very hard!."

The couple recently welcomed their daughter Mehr.

