‘Happily-ever-after’ in the modern dictionary is the new ‘We co-parent together.’Divorce, separation, and breakups may all be messy and complicated, but when children are involved, they're usually far messier. Several well-known actors, artists, and models have been embroiled in some ugly custody battles. In the end, some of these celebrities won, gaining exclusive custody of their children, while others did not.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The custody fight between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been going on for some years. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting in court since their 2016 divorce, attempting to get a final custody agreement for their children that they can both agree on. They are fighting for the custody of their children, Vivienne Marcheline Knox Léon and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16.

Brad Pitt scored a win against Angelina Jolie when he was given the joint custody of the couple’s five minor children. Unfortunately, it was undone after Angelina Jolie was able to disqualify the private judge working on their case.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Britney Spears had filed for a divorce from Kevin Federline in 2006 and the divorce was finalized in 2007. After their divorce there was a controversial dispute over the custody of their two kids. Britney Spears also lost custody of her sons in the past because she was alleged of doing drugs. Although things have calmed down between the former couple, they have found a way to co-parent their sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10.

Britney Spears bodyguard Tony Barretto, had told the PEOPLE, “I have never seen her use drugs in the presence of her children. Alcohol?I don’t know if ‘abuse’ is the correct language. I have seen her use alcohol.”

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna confirmed their engagement in 2016, the year in which their daughter Dream was born. Although the couple called off their engagement in 2016 itself, they have been involved in a custody battle of their daughter. According to reports Rob Kardashian has to pay $20,000 a month in child support. As per the recent developments Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach a new custody agreement after a three year bartle, which gives them both physical custody on an alternate week schedule, splitting time equally over holidays and vacations. Blac Chyna had also booked Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and others from the Kardashian clan for defaming her.

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry

Halle Berry married Gabriel Aubry in 2005 and divorced him in 2010. They haven't had the best relationship as a couple and even as co parents they were at odds with each other. They both have a daughter together named Nahla. According to reports Halle Berry is paying $16,000 a month in child support to Gabriel Aubry.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's marriage ended in a bitter divorce. She sought the court to appoint a monitor to supervise Tommy Lee’s meetings with their two boys Brandon and Dylan, accusing her ex of abusing and being emotionally unstable. The former couple ultimately have agreed to share custody of their two sons after a few years of legal battle.