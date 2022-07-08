For Ranveer Singh, Urfi Javed Is A 'Fashion Icon'!

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is popular for her fashion statements and they often grab eyeballs. Now, even Bollywood star Ranveer Singh called her a 'fashion icon' on the show 'Koffee With Karan season 7'.





Singh appeared on the show as a guest along with actress Alia Bhatt. In the rapid-fire segment of the talk show, Karan Johar asked him, "Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly," to which Ranveer answered immediately: "Urfi Javed".



Johar added, "Because she is in new cuts".



Singh replied, "Yeah she is a fashion icon."



'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Javed recently caught attention because of her blue dress with a cut-out netted design in the front. Earlier also she made headlines because of her bold looks. Many times she has been trolled also on social media for her dressing style.



On the work front, Singh will next be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' and 'Cirkus'.

[With Inputs From IANS]