Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Five Most Celebrated Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Filmed On Madhubala

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar is known for her lending her melodious voice to various Bollywood tracks. Celebrating the legacy of the legendary singer, here is a list of the five most famous songs of her starring actress Madhubala.

Lata Mangeshkar and Madhubala Wikipedia

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 7:01 pm

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath on February 6. The singer might have left this world, but her melodious voice and the collection of all her songs can never leave the hearts of her fans.

Veteran late actress Madhubala, who left ths world on February 23, 1969 was known for her evergreen charm. Some of her most popular songs were voiced by Mangeshkar. Celebrating the legacy of both the legends, here is a list of five most decorated songs of the Mangeshkar filmed on late actress Madhubala.

‘Aayegaa, Aayegaa Aanewaalaa’ – ‘Mahal’ (1949)

Mangeshkar's first hit song was ‘Aayega Aanewala’ from the 1949 Kamal Amrohi's directorial debut ‘Mahal’. He music of the song was composed by Khemchand Prakash while the song was penned down by lyricist Nakhshab Jaaravchi. The song was picturized on actors Madhubala and Ashok Kumar. ‘Mahal’ was the first Hindi ghost film to feature a song that serves as a theme throughout the film. This became a trend, which was followed by other suspense/ghost films like ‘Madhumati’, ‘Woh Kaun Thi’, and ‘Mera Saaya’.

‘Tere Sadake Balam Na Kar Koi Gam’ – ‘Amar’ (1954)

‘Tere Sadke Balam Na Kar Koi Gam’ is from the 1954 romantic drama ‘Amar’ directed by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. It starred actors Dilip Kumar and Madhubala and was considered one of the most iconic romantic songs of the era. The music was composed by composer Naushad while the song was worded by lyricist Shakeel Badayuni. The film based on the social issue of rape was released in December 1954.

‘Mere Sapne Me Aana Re Sajna’ – ‘Rajhath’ (1956)

‘Mere Sapne Me Aana Re Sajna’ is one of the iconic romantic Hindi songs that spoke about waiting for one’s love. Voiced by Mangeshkar, the song was picturized on Madhubala. The song was written by lyricist Shailendra while the music was given by the duo Shankar-Jaikishan. The song is from the 1956 Sohrab Modi-directed movie ‘Rajhath’ which released in the month of January.

‘Mohe Panghat Pe, Nandlal Chhed Gayo Re’ – ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960)

The K. Asif-directorial ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ was one of the most talked-about projects in the 1960s. It not only brought in a good amount of acting and story-telling but also gave the industry a rich album of songs. One such song from the album is ‘Mohe Panghar Pe, Nandlal Chhed Gayo Re’. The track starring Madhubala is a classical dance song that saw the actress dancing on its beats. The music of the song was composed by composer Naushad and the lyrics were penned by Shakeel Badayuni.

‘Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ – ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960)

When talking about Mangeshkar and Madhubala’s collaboration, it is just impossible to not mention this song. One of the greatest hits till date, ‘Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ too hails from the album of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.  The song speaks about love being pure and the actress danced elegantly on the beats of this song. The musical score was given by Naushad while the song is worded by Shakeel Badayuni.

