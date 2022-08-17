First Look Of Nivin Pauly-Starrer 'Saturday Night' Out

The first look of director Rosshan Andrrews's upcoming film, 'Saturday Night', featuring actor Nivin Pauly in the lead, was released on Wednesday by its makers.



Nivin Pauly, who took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the film, described it as a "beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter."



He wrote, "Get ready for the madness and fun Here comes Stanley and friends. Presenting the First Look poster of my next - 'Saturday Night.' "A beautiful tale of friendship, love, and laughter, directed by dear Rosshan Andrrews. written by Naveen Bhaskar. A big thanks to producers Ajith Vinayaka and Sareth for their unstinting support.



"Sharing the screen with the crazy gang of Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Saiju Kurup, Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antonyy, and Malavika Sreenath made this journey even more memorable."



Music for the eagerly awaited comedy caper is by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography for the film is by Aslam K Purayil.