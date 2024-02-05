Siddharth Anand's latest offering 'Fighter' has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally. It is now poised to breach the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial drama witnessed a substantial growth on Day 10 and 11 after having a lukewarm response at the box office. On Day 10, second Saturday, 'Fighter' collected Rs 10.5 crore while on Day 11, on second Sunday, it earned Rs 12.5 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 175.25 crore in the domestic circuit. It had an overall 28.76% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.