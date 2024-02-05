Siddharth Anand's latest offering 'Fighter' has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally. It is now poised to breach the Rs 200 crore mark in India. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial drama witnessed a substantial growth on Day 10 and 11 after having a lukewarm response at the box office. On Day 10, second Saturday, 'Fighter' collected Rs 10.5 crore while on Day 11, on second Sunday, it earned Rs 12.5 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 175.25 crore in the domestic circuit. It had an overall 28.76% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.
Marflix Pictures has shared the worldwide box office collection of 'Fighter'. It has earned Rs 302 crore at the worldwide box office. ''Grateful for all the love for #Fighter across the world 💖🙏🏻,'' read the caption on the post.
Trade expert, Manobala Vijayabalan also shared 'Fighter's worldwide box office collection. Giving a breakdown of the collections, he wrote on X platform, “Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter ZOOMS past ₹300 crore milestone mark. Becomes the FIRST movie of the year to enter this elite club. Day 1 ₹36.04 crore. Day 2 ₹64.57 crore. Day 3 ₹56.19 crore. Day 4 ₹52.74 crore. Day 5 ₹16.33 crore. Day 6 ₹14.95 crore. Day 7 ₹11.70 crore. Day 8 ₹10.24 crore. Day 9 ₹9.75 crore. Day 10 ₹15.19 crore. Day 11 ₹18.46 crore. Total ₹306.16 crore.”
The story of 'Fighter' is based on the Balakot airstrikes post the Pulwama attack in 2019. To avenge the attack, commanding officer Rakesh Jaisingh aka Rocky (Anil Kapoor) forms a unit called Air Dragons in Srinagar. He forms the best team with combat aviators including Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni (Deepika Padukone) Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Sartaj Singh aka Taj (Karan Singh Grover), and Squadron Leader Basheer Khan aka Bash (Akshay Oberoi) among others.
'Fighter' also stars Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney, Talat Aziz, Shareeb Hashmi, and Ashutosh Rana among others.