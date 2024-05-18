Evening From The Heart Gala: Kaley Cuoco Nails A Brunello Cucinelli Paillette Dress To Perfection – View Pics

Kaley Cuoco attended the ‘Evening From The Heart Gala’ in Los Angeles. The event supported the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Prior to the event, Kaley Cuoco posed for photographs on the red carpet, showcasing their unique fashion flair. Kaley dressed for the event in a Brunello Cucinelli paillette dress. Cuoco donned a slip beneath the floor-length dress with sequins adorning the semisheer fabric. The dress has short sleeves and an A-line silhouette.
The ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star styled her auburn hair in beach waves and sported a simple makeup look with strong eyes and a bit of peach-colored lip. She looked smashing hot as she posed for the shutterbugs.
Besides Kaley Cuoco, many other celebs also walked in for the gala. Here are a few snaps from the ‘Evening From The Heart Gala’:
1. Amy Yasbeck, Joyce DeWitt And Priscilla Barnes
Amy Yasbeck, right, widow of the late actor John Ritter, poses with actors Joyce DeWitt, left, and Priscilla Barnes at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles. DeWitt and Barnes were cast members with John Ritter in the television sitcom ‘Three’s Company’.
2. Amy Yasbeck And Tyler Ritter
Actor Amy Yasbeck, left, widow of actor John Ritter, poses with Ritter’s son Tyler at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles.
3. Amy Yasbeck
Actor Amy Yasbeck, widow of actor John Ritter, poses at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles.
4. Priscilla Barnes And Joyce DeWitt
Priscilla Barnes, left, and Joyce DeWitt, former cast members with the late John Ritter in the television sitcom ‘Three’s Company’, pose together at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles.
5. Kaley Cuoco
Co-chair and co-host Kaley Cuoco arrives at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles.
6. Joyce DeWitt, Tyler Ritter And Priscilla Barnes
Tyler Ritter, center, son of the late actor John Ritter, poses with actors Joyce DeWitt, left, and Priscilla Barnes at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles.
7. Kaley Cuoco
Co-chair and co-host Kaley Cuoco arrives at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health’s Evening from the Heart Gala in Los Angeles.