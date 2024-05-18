Evening From The Heart Gala: Kaley Cuoco Nails A Brunello Cucinelli Paillette Dress To Perfection – View Pics

Kaley Cuoco attended the ‘Evening From The Heart Gala’ in Los Angeles. The event supported the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Prior to the event, Kaley Cuoco posed for photographs on the red carpet, showcasing their unique fashion flair. Kaley dressed for the event in a Brunello Cucinelli paillette dress. Cuoco donned a slip beneath the floor-length dress with sequins adorning the semisheer fabric. The dress has short sleeves and an A-line silhouette.