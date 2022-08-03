‘Good Luck Jerry’ Actor Jaswant Singh Dalal: Yes, OTT Is Helping Actors But The Charm Of Cinema Should Never Die

Jaswant Singh Dalal has been garnering praises ever since the release of his film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor played a quirky gangster who is not very villainous but ends up having a liking for the lead character Jerry played by Janhvi Kapoor. The film has done well on OTT, which has turned out to be a huge audience draw in the past couple of years.

“Yes, OTT has become a big thing for actors. Not just actors, but for audiences as well. They can watch their favourite shows and films on their mobile phones now. So yes, OTT has given a new platform to actors. But having said that, I would also like to add that the charm of cinema should never die. The charm of sitting with your family in a cinema hall on a weekend – that’s something that I have done when I was growing up. So, I want that charm to always be there,” says Dalal.

Jaswant Singh Dalal In A Still From 'Good Luck Jerry' With Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Dalal adds, “I agree that OTT is helping actors to show their real talent. If you see, when shows come on OTT there are 6-8 episodes, so even a smaller character has enough time to show his talent. The amount of work he/she has put in to make their character with different shades and layers comes out well in OTT shows. In films, if you’re not one of the primary characters, it’s pretty difficult to show that layering in your character.”

After ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Dalal will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime Video show ‘Farzi’. The show stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and would be out later this year.