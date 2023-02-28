Farhan Akhtar Closes Vh1 Supersonic Festival 2023 On A High Note

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar gave a soulful closing to the Vh1 Supersonic Festival 2023 here with his hit tracks "Solitary Childhood", "Pain or Pleasure" and fan-favourite "Rock On".

The three day festival, which made a comeback after three years, was held at the Mahalaxmi Lawns here from Friday to Sunday.

Dressed casually, Farhan opened his set with the song "Pain or Pleasure".

“It’s an honour to be playing here this evening. I woke up on the wrong side of the bed today, many things could’ve gone wrong and did go wrong, but the only right thing here is you”, he said addressing the huge crowd.

As the fans cheered at him to sing the all time hit track “Rock On!”, the singer-actor responded: “Let’s save the best for the last”.

Farhan's wife, actor Shibani Dandekar, also attended the concert on Sunday and supported him from the side of the stage.

Global pop star Anne Marie also performed some of her biggest hits -- "Friends", "2002" and "Rockabye"-- on the final day of the annual festival.

She made an electrifying entry on stage wearing a white shirt and skirt. It was a hypnotic one hour performance as she interacted with fans and even accepted a bouquet from one of her admirers.

Nigerian-born singer CKay delivered a 40-minute act and also spoke about his love for Bollywood movies.

“I was born in Nigeria and we used to watch Bollywood movies growing up a lot. We don’t understand the language but we still watch it,” said the singer. He performed his hit songs such as " Love Nwantiti" and "You".

The third day of the annual festival concluded with the performance of British DJ Bill Brewster and a surprise act by "Jaadugar" fame Singer Paradox.

"This year’s Supersonic has the biggest audience, there are around 32,000 people here now,”said DJ, host and supersonic festival curator Nikhil Chinapa.

Thousands of music lovers attended the festival across three days to listen to global and Indie artists perform live. The headlining acts on the first two days of the festival included Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Tyga, Bob Moses, Camelphat and Oaff X Savera.

Around 55 artists performed across five stages at the Vh1 supersonic 2023. The festival was organised by 24 hours entertainment channel Vh1.