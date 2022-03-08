Fardeen Khan Opens Up About Wife Losing Their Twins In The Sixth Month Of Pregnancy

Actor Fardeen Khan, who last appeared on the big screen in the 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya,' is set to make a comeback in the upcoming film ‘Visfot’, directed by Kookie Gulati and co-starring actor Riteish Deshmukh.

The film's shoot was recently completed by the crew. Khan had gotten a lot of attention before announcing his comeback because of his incredible physical transformation.

Khan discussed his absence from the movies and why he and his wife Natasha Madhwani moved to London in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor also explained why he did not return to the screen after his daughter was born in 2013.

He said, “After my father passed, I needed some time off. I went through a tough time. I had a little bit of a health scare myself in 2009, just a few months after my father passed. Then we were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me. We had challenges in having children, so we had to go the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai. Natasha really suffered because IVF is not easy. It's very hard on your body and on your health.”

The actor went on to discuss their decision to relocate to London and the challenges they faced in welcoming their first child.

He shared, “In 2011 we made a shift to London. We found a really nice doctor there who is considered to be the best in this field. With Natasha, in one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins. She lost them at six months. That was very hard for us. It was a tough time. She did a live birth and we lost the babies. Then eventually we had my daughter. She gave us a lot of joy. When you go through an experience like that, when you see your child, you cherish life a lot more and you see it very deeply. You appreciate it so much more. When my daughter was born she melted me. So it was just being daddy.”

Khan further went on to say how the couple wanted two children to complete their family. He also revealed that he loved the combination of having a daughter and a son and so was eager to have a son.

The actor revealed that he had done an ad campaign in 2013 and that after ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, he planned to return to the screen. He decided to stay with his daughter after seeing her.

Khan and Madhwani got married in 2005. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, and in 2017 they welcomed their second child, a daughter.