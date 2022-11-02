Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Fake Or Real: 'Bigg Boss Ki Adalat' Questions Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma's Relationship

In a new task called 'BB Ki Adalat', housemates will be seen pointing fingers at Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship.

Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma
Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 5:35 pm

In a new task called 'BB Ki Adalat', housemates will be seen pointing fingers at Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship. 

In a promo shared by the channels on Instagram, the house is turned into a courtroom. Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori are seen as judges and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays a lawyer. 

Nimrit is seen putting her case forward as she said: "Soundarya aur Gautam... relationship waakae hi fake hai? (Are their relationship actually fake?)"

Archana Gautam came in as the first witness and said: "Mujhe yeh rishta fake lagta hai (I think this relationship is fake)."

Gautam is seen justifying himself by saying that whatever are his feelings it is there.

Tina Datta was another witness who said: "All of a sudden how has this relationship turned into love."

To which, Soundarya hits back and said: "Fake ki baat kar rahe hai toh Shalin aur Tina kya kar rahe hai (If you guys are talking about bing fake, what are Shalin and Tina doing)." Soundarya was hinting at their growing closeness in the show.

The video was captioned: "Bigg Boss ki adalat main khulegi sabki poll. Kya hoga jab safaayi deni padegi Gautam aur Soundarya ko."

