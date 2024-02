The graphic novel follows an elite female assassin who finds out she is going to be “terminated” by the criminal syndicate she’s been loyal to and decides to take them out first. Joining forces with a hard-drinking ex-cop, she embarks on a relentless, action-packed assault through the 15 floors of the syndicate’s headquarters.

As per Deadline, her ultimate target is the Boss, with whom she has a complicated past. Since making his directing debut with ‘Extraction’, which premiered during the pandemic in 2020, Hargrave has become one of the more in-demand directors in town, especially when it comes to the action genre.