Exes Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Hug It Out At An Awards Function

A sight for sore eyes. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had been one of the most popular jodis of Bollywood in the past decade. However, after dating for a really long time, the two decided to split up and go their own way. Ever since the two have split up, they’ve been seen together playing volleyball and other things as well. They had even taken a flight together to Delhi for some event where they two were assumedly seated together and they chatted the entire way round. Even recently, the two were seen at an awards night and they couldn’t stop acknowledging the other, and just hugged each other.
Advertisement
While Disha Patani was seated, Tiger Shroff walked in and while he was passing by Disha Patani, he bent and gave her a tight hug. Tiger Shroff is usually seen sporting black suits in such events, but he decided to give that a pass. He opted for a distinctive striped blazer. Disha Patani was seen in an off-shoulder piece.
For the unversed, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff dated for a really long time, and were the hottest couple in B-Town. However, they slowly started growing apart and reports started coming of their split. While they were not seen walking in together at events or parties, like earlier, but it wasn’t something that one wouldn’t attend an event if the other was attending. They’ve never given out a reason as to why they split up, but they’ve ever since maintained a cordial relationship.
Advertisement
The picture of them hugging at the award function just goes on to show that the two of them are still cordial towards the other. They’ve worked together in ‘Baaghi 2’ and with ‘Baaghi 4’ just having been announced, let’s wait and watch if we get to see the two of them back together again onscreen.