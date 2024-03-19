Exes Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Hug It Out At An Awards Function

A sight for sore eyes. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had been one of the most popular jodis of Bollywood in the past decade. However, after dating for a really long time, the two decided to split up and go their own way. Ever since the two have split up, they’ve been seen together playing volleyball and other things as well. They had even taken a flight together to Delhi for some event where they two were assumedly seated together and they chatted the entire way round. Even recently, the two were seen at an awards night and they couldn’t stop acknowledging the other, and just hugged each other.