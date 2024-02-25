The ‘Closer’ singer’s announcement said, “Hello, this is Woo Jin-young. I have received the call of my country, and on March 4, 2024, I will be [starting] my military duty. You must have been surprised by this sudden news, but as a proud South Korean man, I will go and return in good health! I will energetically carry out my duty so that on the day I return, I can greet you as a cooler and more mature Woo Jin-young. To the many people who have cared for me and supported me up until now, please spend your days happily and have fun while waiting for me!! Until the day that I return, please stay healthy, everyone.”