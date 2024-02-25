Woo Jin-young, a former member of D1CE, has announced that he will be stepping away from his professional career temporarily to fulfill his mandatory military service. This step marks a new phase in his work front as well as his personal life. On February 24, the 26-year-old idol, known for his appearances in popular survival shows such as ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ and ‘MIXNINE’ before debuting with the boy group D1CE in 2019, shared this announcement directly to his huge fan-following via his personal social media handle.
Taking to Instagram, he penned a sincere, heartfelt message regarding his commitment to fulfilling his duty to his country and stated that he would be enlisting in the South Korean Army on March 4.
The ‘Closer’ singer’s announcement said, “Hello, this is Woo Jin-young. I have received the call of my country, and on March 4, 2024, I will be [starting] my military duty. You must have been surprised by this sudden news, but as a proud South Korean man, I will go and return in good health! I will energetically carry out my duty so that on the day I return, I can greet you as a cooler and more mature Woo Jin-young. To the many people who have cared for me and supported me up until now, please spend your days happily and have fun while waiting for me!! Until the day that I return, please stay healthy, everyone.”
Take a look at the announcement post here:
The surprising announcement garnered widespread support from his fans across the world. Fans took to social media platforms to pour in words of support and encouragement and assured him that they would be awaiting his return. One fan said, “Always be here waiting for you, take care.” Another fan stated, “Awww, I’ll miss you, stay safe and I hope you come back better than ever.” A third one chimed in and commented, “Serve well, see you soon.”
More details regarding his enlistment have not been revealed yet. But his fans are surely going to be eagerly anticipating his return.