Eva Mendes Supports Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie' Movie, Actor Says 'It Means Everything' 

The trailer of ‘Barbie’ was recently released, and as the film rolls out, Ryan Gosling is thanking his partner Eva Mendes, who has been cheering him during his promotions of his role as Ken in the project.

Be it reposting comments from director Greta Gerwig to sporting Gosling’s face on her own t-shirt, she has been supporting him unconditionally, and now Gosling has reciprocated her love.

In an interview with Access Hollywood during the world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, Gosling was asked how he felt about all of the Instagram posts from Mendes. To which he said, “It means everything. It means everything.”

The ‘La La Land’ star also paid tribute to his longtime girlfriend by wearing a faded pink suit with a small pendant around his neck, showing the letter E, short for Eva. Stylized like Barbie's big pink B, the necklace was an ode to his Mendes.

Mendes and Gosling have been together with each other since 2011, when they filmed ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ together. While the couple is not married, they co-parent their two children together: Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7. The Barbie tour is actually the time when Mendes and Gosling have opened up about their relationship.

Just days ago, Mendes took to Instagram to shower praise on her longtime boyfriend. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement."

‘Barbie’ is all set to release in theatres on July 21.