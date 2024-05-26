Europe Vacation On The Cards For Akansha Ranjan Kapoor After ‘MaayaOne’ Wrap Up

The actress said that she is looking forward to her "Euro trip" once she wraps up ‘MaayaOne’. Akansha, who is known for ‘Guilty’, 'Ray', and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, told IANS that her next destination will be the snow-clad mountains and picturesque locales of Switzerland. The actress said: “I’m planning to do a Euro trip after wrapping up ‘MaayaOne’. So this July or August, I will go to Switzerland since I've never been there."