Elvish Yadav has been in the news lately. The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner made headlines when his name came up in an incident where he was allegedly providing snake venom at a rave party. The popular YouTuber is currently under judicial custody for the case. In a recent interview, Elvish Yadav’s parents broke their silence and talked about how he would lead a fake lifestyle just for social media.
In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Elvish Yadav’s parents said that the YouTuber would often borrow luxury cars from his friends and make them seem like he owned them on social media. He mentioned that he would return the cars after using them. They also refuted claims which stated that Yadav owns a property in Dubai. Elvish’s father said, “He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his own new cars.”
They also mentioned that Yadav’s primary source of income is his YouTube channel and the sales he makes by selling his apparel online. Recently, his mother was seen crying inconsolably after her son was arrested. Following his arrest, his father said, “Main ek teacher hoon. Main bachchon ko padhata hun, kya maine apne bachche ko nahi padhaya hoga? Mujhe apni parvarish par garv hai aur main har janam me uska pita banna chahunga. (I am a teacher. I have taught children. Wouldn't I impart the right teachings to my son? I am proud of my upbringing and trust my child. I would want to be his father in every life)."