In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Elvish Yadav’s parents said that the YouTuber would often borrow luxury cars from his friends and make them seem like he owned them on social media. He mentioned that he would return the cars after using them. They also refuted claims which stated that Yadav owns a property in Dubai. Elvish’s father said, “He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his own new cars.”