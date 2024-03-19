Elvish Yadav's Mother Cries Inconsolably After His Arrest In Snake Venom Case-Watch Video

On Sunday, YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav was taken into police custody in connection with the snake venom in Noida. In an FIR filed last year, it was alleged that Yadav arranged and supplied snake and snake venom for rave parties. As per reports, Elvish who had earlier denied the allegations, has now admitted to it. A video has gone viral on social media where Elvish's mother was seen breaking down after the arrest of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner. She was crying inconsolably. Elvish's friends were there to support her.