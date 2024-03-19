Elvish Yadav's Mother Cries Inconsolably After His Arrest In Snake Venom Case-Watch Video

On Sunday, YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish Yadav was taken into police custody in connection with the snake venom in Noida. In an FIR filed last year, it was alleged that Yadav arranged and supplied snake and snake venom for rave parties. As per reports, Elvish who had earlier denied the allegations, has now admitted to it. A video has gone viral on social media where Elvish's mother was seen breaking down after the arrest of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner. She was crying inconsolably. Elvish's friends were there to support her.
The video was shared on social media with the caption, “Pain of mother I must appreciate this mother-son bond, #ElvishYadav is deeply attached with his mother and so is she. She is going through the toughest time ever. May she get strength to face this.”
Actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame' Aly Goni is heartbroken to see Elvish’s mother in such condition. He said, “After seeing elvish’s mother cry in a video my heart .. I hope she meets her son asap and I hope he stays out of all these controversies in future''.
Post the arrest, Elvish was presented in the District & Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. A new report on Monday stated the main motive of Yadav to supply the snake venom at rave parties was money. He allegedly supplied the recreational drug to ‘increase his fan base’ and to show that he’s ‘got swag.’
For the unversed, in 2023, after getting a tip-off from People for Animals, an NGO run by BJP Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi, police arrested five people from the Chevron banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Though Yadav was also one of the accused, he was not arrested then.